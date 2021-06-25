Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ArcBest worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $58.30 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.