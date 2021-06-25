Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,154 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

