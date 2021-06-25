Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.73 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

