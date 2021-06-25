Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 34,365 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 217.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

