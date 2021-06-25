Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $240.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.12 and a 52 week high of $240.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

