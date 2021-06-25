Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,310 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $131.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

