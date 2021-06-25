Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 52,369 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

