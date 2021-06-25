Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CDMO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.39 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

