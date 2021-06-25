PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, PTON has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $273,496.50 and $43.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00595399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038792 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

