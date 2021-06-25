Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.53 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of IP opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

