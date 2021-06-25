Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.50 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,088,910 shares of company stock valued at $278,231,608 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $220.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

