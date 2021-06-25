Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

