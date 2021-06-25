Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 416 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.