Pundi X (NPXS) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00578194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

