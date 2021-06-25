Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.85 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 41,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,041. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

