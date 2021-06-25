Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-105.51 million.
Shares of NYSE:NEW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,958. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Puxin Company Profile
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.