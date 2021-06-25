Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 1,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.