Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BKU opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

