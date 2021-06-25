Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $349.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

