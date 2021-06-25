Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Issued By B. Riley

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.