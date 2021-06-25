Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Criteo in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of CRTO opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

