Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after buying an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

