Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $36.28 on Friday. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 36.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

