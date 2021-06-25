Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

