Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 162,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.