QS Investors LLC Acquires 8,993 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

