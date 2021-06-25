QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

NKE stock opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

