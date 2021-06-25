QS Investors LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $5,105,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 599.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 72,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $324.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

