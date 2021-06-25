QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 492.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,021 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 278.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 192,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

