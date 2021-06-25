QS Investors LLC Sells 10,240 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 170,787 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,021,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

