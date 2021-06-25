Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

