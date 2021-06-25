Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

