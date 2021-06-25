Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,515 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $249.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

