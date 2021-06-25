Qtron Investments LLC Invests $212,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $147.34. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

