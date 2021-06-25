Qtron Investments LLC Invests $273,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.07 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

