Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

