QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $102,003.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

