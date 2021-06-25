Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,306 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 413.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,493. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.70. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

