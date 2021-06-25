Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 9,946 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.57. 7,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,461. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $486.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

