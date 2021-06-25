Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

