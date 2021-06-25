Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,828,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 39,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,498. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

