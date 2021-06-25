Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.83 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

