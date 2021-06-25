Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,628.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.1% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

