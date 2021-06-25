Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 863 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,925. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

