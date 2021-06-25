Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $12.98

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $13.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 751 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

