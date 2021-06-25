Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 80,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 514,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,291. The company has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

