Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $137.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118,333 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $137,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 489,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

