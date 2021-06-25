Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $36.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.05. 84,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,848. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.