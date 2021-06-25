Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,067. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.27. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

