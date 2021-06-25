Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

